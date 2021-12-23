Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

