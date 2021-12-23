Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

