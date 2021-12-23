Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,780.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

