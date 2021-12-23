Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.27

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 9973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.5327 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.05%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

