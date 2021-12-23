Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

