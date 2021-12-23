Bank of America Corp DE Buys 32,015 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Tyler Technologies worth $105,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $525.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

