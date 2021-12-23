Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.44% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $102,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $125.38 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

