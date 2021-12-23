Bank of America Corp DE Has $105.72 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Tyler Technologies worth $105,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $525.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.32 and a 200-day moving average of $488.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.