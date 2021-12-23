Bank of America Corp DE Has $97.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.43% of Ryder System worth $97,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after buying an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

