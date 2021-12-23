Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.67% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $91,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.