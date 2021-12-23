Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $154.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Shares of BMO opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $230,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

