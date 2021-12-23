Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $154.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.
Shares of BMO opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $112.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $230,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
