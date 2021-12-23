Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $331,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $306.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.38 and a 200 day moving average of $302.33. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

