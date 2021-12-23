Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $424,000 Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

AAWW opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

