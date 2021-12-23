Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 258.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

