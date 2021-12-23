Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 717 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 107.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 320,507 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $17,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $713,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

