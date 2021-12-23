Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,671 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chemours were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemours by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

