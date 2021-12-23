Barclays Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 9,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,900 ($117.58) to GBX 9,400 ($124.19) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($112.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($103.98) to GBX 7,170 ($94.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,608.75 ($100.53).

RKT opened at GBX 6,272 ($82.86) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,017.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,046.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £44.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.81) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($90.05).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

