Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Down 4%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 66,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,710,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BARK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.