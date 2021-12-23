Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 71,235 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 318.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

