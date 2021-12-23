Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

NYSE MCD opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

