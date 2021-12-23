Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $397.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $415.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

