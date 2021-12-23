Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.47. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 962,015 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.47.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

