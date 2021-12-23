Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 14,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 188,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a PE ratio of -35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,244,289 shares in the company, valued at C$4,610,158.49.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.