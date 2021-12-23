Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $426,564.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00006176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.59 or 0.08050852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,896.57 or 1.00000389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00074198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007330 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

