Benchmark Initiates Coverage on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ABCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

ABCL opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

