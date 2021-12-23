Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,520,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

