Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,233,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,100,000 after buying an additional 90,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 416,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after buying an additional 439,303 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 309,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.17 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

