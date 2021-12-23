Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

