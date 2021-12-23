Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,649,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.74 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

