Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 51.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

SYK stock opened at $264.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.