Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.22 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

