Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Critical Analysis

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Benson Hill and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flowers Foods 0 5 0 0 2.00

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Flowers Foods 5.10% 19.97% 8.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.30 $152.32 million $1.04 26.02

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

