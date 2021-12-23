B&I Capital AG Decreases Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,076 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties makes up about 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

