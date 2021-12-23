B&I Capital AG Sells 16,600 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises about 2.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.12% of American Campus Communities worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $56.25 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 430.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.