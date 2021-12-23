B&I Capital AG Sells 6,400 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

B&I Capital AG reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 25.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

