Big Data Protocol (BDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.54 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $3.54 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,321,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

