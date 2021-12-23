Big Lots (LON:BIG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.36). 20,410 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £952.00 million and a PE ratio of 64.71.

In related news, insider Daren John Morris bought 101,755 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £301,194.80 ($397,932.09).

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

