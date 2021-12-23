Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $52,302.90

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $52,302.90 and $294,793.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.73 or 0.08059499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,574.88 or 0.99470451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

