Bitcashpay (BCP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,430.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded down 82.9% against the dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a total market capitalization of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

