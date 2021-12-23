Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.