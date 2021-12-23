Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.