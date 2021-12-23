Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99.

