BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $789,582.84 and approximately $332,442.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.15 or 0.07984098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.29 or 0.99950750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.