Blocknet Price Tops $0.93 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $89,770.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,319,191 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

