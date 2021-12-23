Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Bloom Burton reissued their buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $218,454,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $81,428,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $26,554,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.