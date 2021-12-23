Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

