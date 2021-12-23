Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,017 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

