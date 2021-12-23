Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $16.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,572,155 shares of company stock worth $70,484,542 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

OWL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 113,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,687. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

