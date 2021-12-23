BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.95

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.95 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $829.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

