boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of boohoo group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.50.

boohoo group stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

